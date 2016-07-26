Skip to main content
EBS Announces New 5ms Data Feed

EBS BrokerTec will now be offering data via EBS Live Ultra at 5 millisecond intervals. Last year, EBS BrokerTec launched EBS Live Ultra with two data publication intervals – 100ms and 20ms – with the intention that the faster service would be available to all market participants that meet certain trading criteria. With the launch of the 5ms data feed in addition to these original two, the same participation criteria will apply for those wishing to access this, while the 20ms data feed will be available to all EBS Live Ultra customers.
 

