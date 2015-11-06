Skip to main content
Earthport Expands BAML’s Cross Border Payment Service

in News, Technology

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Earthport payments

Earthport Expands BAML’s Cross Border Payment Service

Earthport, which provides a payment network for cross-border payments, says that it is expanding service with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML). The firm says that the service will add numerous new countries and currencies to the bank’s online and file based banking portal, CashPro, further expanding the bank’s international Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment capabilities. As a result of this deal, BAML clients will be able to access cross currency payments in more than 60 countries and nearly 25 currencies, expanding upon the relationship between Earthport and BAML that was first announced in 2013.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe