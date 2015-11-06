19:32 December 12th 2016 in News, Technology
Earthport Expands BAML’s Cross Border Payment Service
Earthport, which provides a payment network for cross-border payments, says that it is expanding service with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML). The firm says that the service will add numerous new countries and currencies to the bank’s online and file based banking portal, CashPro, further expanding the bank’s international Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment capabilities. As a result of this deal, BAML clients will be able to access cross currency payments in more than 60 countries and nearly 25 currencies, expanding upon the relationship between Earthport and BAML that was first announced in 2013.