23:49 February 19th 2017 in News, Technology
Digitec Releases Modular D3
Technology provider Digitec has released a new version of its D3 platform, which provides pricing and risk management solutions for FX and money market trading businesses.
Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register
To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.