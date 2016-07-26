14:33 February 2nd 2017 in News, Technology
Digital Vega Rolls Out Intelligent Execution
FX options trading technology provider Digital Vega has launched Intelligent Execution (IE), an engine that provides, the company claims, “a unique new FX Option execution and workflow management solution”. The firm says IE fully automates the option trade lifecycle from order upload, validation, price checking, execution and finally confirmation. All relevant parameters are user configurable to allow for changes in market conditions, risk limits, and specific currency pair liquidity. Users are also able to pair or net individual orders on the fly to further reduce execution costs.