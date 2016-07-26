Digital Currency Exchange Gets $100m Investment

Skip to main content
Digital currency exchange, Coinbase, has raised $100 million in Series D funding. The round was led by IVP, with participation from Spark Capital, Greylock Partners, Battery Ventures, Section 32 and Draper Associates. Founded in 1980, IVP has invested in more than 300 companies, 106 of which have gone public. Notable IVP investments include companies such as Dropbox, Netflix, Twitter, Slack and Snap. “Coinbase experienced unprecedented growth over the last year, and we have now exchanged over $25 billion of digital currency for our customers. We’ll be using this new funding to continue scaling even further,” says Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, in a blog announcing the news.
 

