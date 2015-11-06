09:32 December 14th 2016 in News, Technology
Currencycloud Turns to Duco
Currencycloud, an international payments engine, has announced that it will use technology from Duco, a fintech that provides data control services for a variety of operational functions including cash, trade-to-cash, and bank cash flow reconciliations. "We are excited to be working with an innovative firm focused on using technology to drive change across the industry – which is also one of Duco's core missions," says Christian Nentwich, CEO of Duco. "Currencycloud's payment engine streamlines processes, reduces manual intervention and cuts inefficiencies in currency transfers, which is exactly what we are achieving for firms in the data control space.