17:13 June 20th 2017 in News, Technology
Curex Rolls Out Microsecond Timestamps
Cürex Group is introducing microsecond timestamp confirmations for its clients’ trading activity. In a release issued today, the firm says that the rollout underscores the firm’s mission to support the best execution standards required under Mifid II, which will take effect in January 2018. In addition to these timestamp confirmations, the post-trade analytics allow its customers to “walk the book” backward and forward by the microsecond to study the market before execution and after to try and gain deeper insight into their trading impact.