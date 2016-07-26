Skip to main content
Curex Rolls Out Microsecond Timestamps

in News, Technology

Curex Mifid Ii Best Execution Timestamps

Curex Rolls Out Microsecond Timestamps

Cürex Group is introducing microsecond timestamp confirmations for its clients’ trading activity. In a release issued today, the firm says that the rollout underscores the firm’s mission to support the best execution standards required under Mifid II, which will take effect in January 2018. In addition to these timestamp confirmations, the post-trade analytics allow its customers to “walk the book” backward and forward by the microsecond to study the market before execution and after to try and gain deeper insight into their trading impact.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe