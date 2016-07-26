14:56 May 11th 2017 in News, Technology
Cobalt Signs Up Non-Banks, Announces Expansion
Citadel Securities and XTX Markets have signed up as Cobalt launch participants. Cobalt’s FX solution is set to launch later this year. There are currently 22 beta participants on Cobalt’s peer-to-peer network including Citi, which became a Cobalt investor in 2016, and Cobalt’s technology partners, including Setl, First Derivatives and Tradepoint. Cobalt has also announced the expansion of its core team and the opening of a New York office. Devika Darbari joins Cobalt as COO from JDX Consulting, where she was a board member and CEO Americas. She will also head up operations in the US.