Skip to main content
Cobalt Signs Up Non-Banks, Announces Expansion

in News, Technology

Cobalt blockchain DLT XTX Citadel Securities

Cobalt Signs Up Non-Banks, Announces Expansion

Citadel Securities and XTX Markets have signed up as Cobalt launch participants. Cobalt’s FX solution is set to launch later this year. There are currently 22 beta participants on Cobalt’s peer-to-peer network including Citi, which became a Cobalt investor in 2016, and Cobalt’s technology partners, including Setl, First Derivatives and Tradepoint. Cobalt has also announced the expansion of its core team and the opening of a New York office. Devika Darbari joins Cobalt as COO from JDX Consulting, where she was a board member and CEO Americas. She will also head up operations in the US.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe