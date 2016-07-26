Skip to main content
Cobalt Partners with BestX

in News, Technology

Cobalt BestX DLT blockchain

Cobalt Partners with BestX

Execution analytics provider BestX is partnering with Cobalt, the FX post-trade processing network based on distributed ledger technology. BestX is the first TCA and analytics provider to connect with Cobalt’s BlueSky service, enabling clients of both firms to independently validate client trades and define, achieve and demonstrate best execution through Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA). Pressure for independent analytics in FX has increased over the past year, driven by MiFID II compliance, regulatory focus on transparency, as well as a more activist ‘asset-owner’ community that wishes to see evidence of best execution across all FX trades.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe