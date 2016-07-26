11:50 July 13th 2017 in News, Technology
Cobalt Partners with BestX
Execution analytics provider BestX is partnering with Cobalt, the FX post-trade processing network based on distributed ledger technology. BestX is the first TCA and analytics provider to connect with Cobalt’s BlueSky service, enabling clients of both firms to independently validate client trades and define, achieve and demonstrate best execution through Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA). Pressure for independent analytics in FX has increased over the past year, driven by MiFID II compliance, regulatory focus on transparency, as well as a more activist ‘asset-owner’ community that wishes to see evidence of best execution across all FX trades.