19:03 August 3rd 2017 in News, Technology
Cobalt Closes Investment from Former Deutsche COO
Cobalt, the FX post-trade processing network based on shared ledger technology, has closed an investment from Henry Ritchotte, the former COO of Deutsche Bank, who will become a member of Cobalt’s strategic advisory board. Ritchotte spent over two decades at Deutsche, where he was a member of the management board and Group Executive Committee acting as chief operating officer and chief digital officer. Since leaving the bank at the end of 2016, Ritchotte established RitMir Ventures, a principal investment firm focused on investing in products and services transforming finance through disruptive regulatory and technology driven business models.