CLS to Expand Currencies For Its New Netting Service

in News, Technology

CLS DLT netting

CLS has announced plans to expand its bilateral payment netting service, due to launch in 2018, to support more than 140 currencies at launch as opposed to the 24 currencies initially planned. In a release issued today CLS says that this decision was taken in response to demand from market participants. Coverage will now include all currencies associated with jurisdictions not on an official black and grey or sanctions list that would prevent CLS from conducting business with that jurisdiction.
 

