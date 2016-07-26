09:00 July 10th 2017 in News, Technology
CLS, NEX Expand Aggregation Service
CLS Group (CLS) and NEX (Nex) Optimisation have together announced the expansion of CLS Aggregation Services to support the aggregation of non-CLS currencies. The aggregation service handles spot transactions and aims to address the operational and capacity challenges experienced by banks as a result of high frequency FX trading. A joint venture between CLS and Nex Optimisation’s Traiana business, the service works by aggregating matched FX trades to a single trade which in the case of the CLS currencies is then processed through to settlement in CLS.