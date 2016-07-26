01:02 August 23rd 2017 in News, Technology
CloudMargin Connects to DTCC Euroclear
CloudMargin and DTCC-Euroclear’s GlobalCollateral unit have entered into an agreement to connect CloudMargin with the latter’s Margin Transit Utility.
