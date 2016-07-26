Skip to main content
Citadel Securities Partners with BestX

Citadel Securities has partnered with BestX to provide its clients with independent analysis of its FX execution quality. "We're confident in the quality of our execution and partnering with an independent TCA provider demonstrates this. From a market structure standpoint, I think that the FX market can benefit from more transparency, whether it's through independent measurement of execution quality or the creation of a central tape," Kevin Kimmel, global head of e-FX at Citadel Securities, tells Profit & Loss. Kimmel says that providing independent TCA provides value because it eliminates any potential concerns of bias in the execution analysis and because it helps create standardisation in terms of how the analysis is conducted.
 

