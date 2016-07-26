21:27 May 17th 2017 in News, Technology
CFTC Announces New FinTech Initiative
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched LabCFTC, a new initiative aimed at promoting responsible FinTech innovation to improve the quality, resiliency, and competitiveness of the markets the CFTC oversees. Located in New York, LabCFTC will also look to accelerate CFTC engagement with FinTech and RegTech solutions that may enable the CFTC to carry out its mission responsibilities more effectively and efficiently. The initiative was approved by a unanimous vote of the Commission. “Simply put, LabCFTC is intended to help us bridge the gap from where we are today to where we need to be: 21st century regulation for today’s digital markets,” says CFTC Acting Chairman Christopher Giancarlo.