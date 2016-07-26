Skip to main content
CFTC Announces New FinTech Initiative

in News, Technology

CFTC Fintech RegTech Christopher Giancarlo Sharon Bowen Regulation

CFTC Announces New FinTech Initiative

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched LabCFTC, a new initiative aimed at promoting responsible FinTech innovation to improve the quality, resiliency, and competitiveness of the markets the CFTC oversees. Located in New York, LabCFTC will also look to accelerate CFTC engagement with FinTech and RegTech solutions that may enable the CFTC to carry out its mission responsibilities more effectively and efficiently. The initiative was approved by a unanimous vote of the Commission. “Simply put, LabCFTC is intended to help us bridge the gap from where we are today to where we need to be: 21st century regulation for today’s digital markets,” says CFTC Acting Chairman Christopher Giancarlo.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe