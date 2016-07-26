19:09 June 6th 2017 in News, Technology
BSO Expand FX Trading Circuit in Asia
Ethernet, cloud and hosting provider, BSO, has added Singapore and Hong Kong to its FX circuit, citing growing demand for fast and reliable access to trade currency derivatives in emerging markets as the reason for the expansion. The new routes, built on top of BSO’s London-New York-Tokyo circuit, will enable market makers using the BSO network to trade currency derivatives up to 10 milliseconds faster than before. The new circuit includes improved latency and more diverse paths between London and Singapore, as well as a new trans-Pacific route for firms looking to trade between New York and Hong Kong. BSO says that it has also optimised its London-Tokyo link to the lowest latency available on the market.