Skip to main content
BSO Expand FX Trading Circuit in Asia

in News, Technology

Technology latency Cloud Hong Kong Singapore BSO

BSO Expand FX Trading Circuit in Asia

Ethernet, cloud and hosting provider, BSO, has added Singapore and Hong Kong to its FX circuit, citing growing demand for fast and reliable access to trade currency derivatives in emerging markets as the reason for the expansion. The new routes, built on top of BSO’s London-New York-Tokyo circuit, will enable market makers using the BSO network to trade currency derivatives up to 10 milliseconds faster than before. The new circuit includes improved latency and more diverse paths between London and Singapore, as well as a new trans-Pacific route for firms looking to trade between New York and Hong Kong. BSO says that it has also optimised its London-Tokyo link to the lowest latency available on the market.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe