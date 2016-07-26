16:28 February 1st 2017 in News, Technology
WSBA Announces Public Blockchain Working Group
The Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA) has announced a new working group that will focus on native assets riding upon public blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Zcash. The new Blockchain Assets Working Group will be chaired by Chris Burniske, blockchain products lead at ARK Investment Management (Ark), and will explore a number of facets of this emerging asset class, including underlying technologies, development teams, economics and market behaviour. Explaining the focus of the new group, Burniske says: "Instead of focusing on how blockchain technology can be employed within existing financial architectures, this working group will return to the genesis of the blockchain movement that saw the need for native assets to keep decentralised and open systems in economic balance.