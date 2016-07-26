Skip to main content
BextX Unveils Pre-Trade Functionality

in News, Technology

BestX pre-trade TCA Best Execution Mifid Ii

BextX Unveils Pre-Trade Functionality

Just eight months after releasing its first post-trade execution analysis product, BestX has rolled out its much-anticipated pre-trade execution analysis functionality. The release helps the firm, which was co-founded by former Morgan Stanley staffers Pete Eggleston, Oliver Jerome and Aman Thind in early 2016, deliver on its vision of an end-to-end best execution service, as Eggleston explains. “We look at best execution as a lifecycle event where you can look at a trade or portfolio of trades throughout the cycle."
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe