July 9th 2017
BextX Unveils Pre-Trade Functionality
Just eight months after releasing its first post-trade execution analysis product, BestX has rolled out its much-anticipated pre-trade execution analysis functionality. The release helps the firm, which was co-founded by former Morgan Stanley staffers Pete Eggleston, Oliver Jerome and Aman Thind in early 2016, deliver on its vision of an end-to-end best execution service, as Eggleston explains. “We look at best execution as a lifecycle event where you can look at a trade or portfolio of trades throughout the cycle."