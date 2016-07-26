03:00 January 23rd 2017 in News, Technology
Aston Capital Goes Live in LD4
Aston Capital Management has gone live in the LD4 Equinix data centre, conducting the first test trades on Thursday last week. “At Aston Capital we’re constantly looking to develop new relationships and grow our distribution, and we found that a lot of our trading partners and customers in London, Scandinaiva and throughout Europe in general, wanted to do their trading through London in order to reduce their latency and therefore improve their trading efficiency,” Isaac Lieberman, CEO of Aston Capital, tells Profit & Loss.