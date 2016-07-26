11:00 May 31st 2017 in News, Retail FX
Oanda Integrates with QuantConnect
Retail FX trading platform Oanda has integrated its Algo Lab solution with QuantConnect’s open-source, cloud-based algorithmic trading engine in order to offer its clients the ability to research, build, test and deploy their own FX trading algorithms directly from the Oanda platform. The firms say the agreement provides Oanda clients with access to a community of algorithmic and quantitative traders, as well as series of online trading tutorials that could help add a new dimension of discipline to their trading strategy .