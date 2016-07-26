Skip to main content
Oanda Integrates with QuantConnect

in News, Retail FX

Oanda QuantConnect Retail Fx

Oanda Integrates with QuantConnect

Retail FX trading platform Oanda has integrated its Algo Lab solution with QuantConnect’s open-source, cloud-based algorithmic trading engine in order to offer its clients the ability to research, build, test and deploy their own FX trading algorithms directly from the Oanda platform. The firms say the agreement provides Oanda clients with access to a community of algorithmic and quantitative traders, as well as series of online trading tutorials that could help add a new dimension of discipline to their trading strategy .
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe