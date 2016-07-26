Skip to main content
Nex Data Creates FX Margin Ratios for the FFAJ

Nex Data has been mandated by the Financial Futures Association of Japan (FFAJ) to create foreign exchange margin ratios for 170 currency pairs. Launched in February 2017, the FX margin ratios support the derivatives margin calculations which Japanese retail brokers have to provide to local authorities following the new regulations which kicked in on 27 February 2017. Using underlying data taken from Nex Markets’ EBS Market as a primary source in addition to third party sources, the FX margin ratios are used to support the provision of data in the Japanese retail market.
 

