CFTC Forces FXCM to Exit US Market, Issues $7m Fine

in News, Retail FX

FXCM CFTC Retail Fx Regulation

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has fined FXCM and its founding partners $7 million and ordered the firm to withdraw from doing business in the US for defrauding retail FX customers. In an order issued today the Commission settled charges against FXCM, its parent company, FXCM Holdings, and two founding partners, Dror (“Drew”) Niv, and William Ahdout, who are the CEO and managing director of FXCM, respectively. “The Order requires Respondents jointly and severally to pay a $7 million civil monetary penalty and to cease and desist from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC Regulations, as charged.
 

