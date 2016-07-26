15:35 May 28th 2017 in News, Regulation
Third Barclays Trader Loses Unfair Dismissal Claim
Former Barclays FX trader Jack Murray has lost his unfair dismissal case against the bank according to Bloomberg News. Murray is the third Barclays trader to lose his case after Mark Clark and Chris Ashton both also failed to convince the East London Employment Tribunal they were unfairly dismissed. Murray was suspended by Barclays in late 2013 when an investigation cleared him of benchmark collusion but found instances of inappropriate communications including the disclosure of stop loss levels and customer flow.