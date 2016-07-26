Skip to main content
Third Barclays Trader Loses Unfair Dismissal Claim

in News, Regulation

Jack Murray Barclays unfair dismissal

Third Barclays Trader Loses Unfair Dismissal Claim

Former Barclays FX trader Jack Murray has lost his unfair dismissal case against the bank according to Bloomberg News. Murray is the third Barclays trader to lose his case after Mark Clark and Chris Ashton both also failed to convince the East London Employment Tribunal they were unfairly dismissed. Murray was suspended by Barclays in late 2013 when an investigation cleared him of benchmark collusion but found instances of inappropriate communications including the disclosure of stop loss levels and customer flow.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe