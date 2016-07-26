Skip to main content
The Fiduciary Rule: New Uncertainty

The US Department of Labor (DOL) has officially delayed by 60 days the implementation of an Obama Administration regulation (Fiduciary Rule) that would have significantly broadened the ways an investment manager, broker-dealer or other service provider could be considered an investment advice fiduciary to retirement plans under the US Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). Those service providers in the foreign exchange industry most at risk of becoming investment advice fiduciaries under the Rule are those who discuss their products and services with ERISA fiduciaries or participants of retirement plans, as well as the owners of individual retirement accounts. A noteworthy aspect of the Rule is that sales pitches and other marketing materials can, under certain circumstances, inadvertently create investment advice fiduciary relationships under ERISA. Discussions regarding strategies may also be swept up by the Rule.
 

