10:45 June 13th 2017 in News, Regulation
State Street FX Platforms Get MTF Approval
State Street says it has received approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate its FX Connect and Currenex platforms as multi-lateral trading facilities (MTFs) for foreign exchange within the jurisdiction of MiFID II. Both platforms will now operate as MTFs and be upgraded to be compliant with MIFID II upon implementation in January 2018, State Street says. For institutions that fall under the MiFID II regime in Europe, “financial instruments” can only be traded on the new MTFs.