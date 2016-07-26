Skip to main content
State Street FX Platforms Get MTF Approval

in News, Regulation

State Street Mifid Ii FX Connect Currenex MTF

State Street FX Platforms Get MTF Approval

State Street says it has received approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate its FX Connect and Currenex platforms as multi-lateral trading facilities (MTFs) for foreign exchange within the jurisdiction of MiFID II. Both platforms will now operate as MTFs and be upgraded to be compliant with MIFID II upon implementation in January 2018, State Street says. For institutions that fall under the MiFID II regime in Europe, “financial instruments” can only be traded on the new MTFs.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe