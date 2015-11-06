Skip to main content
SEFCON VII Headlines CFTC, Congressional Speakers

As the US prepares for the inauguration of Donald Trump as President on Friday, tomorrow at SEFCON VII industry leaders will take a look at the incoming Trump Administration: Join your swaps industry peers at SEFCON VII to hear directly from many of 2017’s newsmakers, representing a unique roster of speakers from across the regulatory, legislative, banking and buy side sectors. The headline speakers at SEFCON VII include current CFTC chairman Timothy Massad, and CFTC commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo, as well as a special View from the Hill session with Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), chair of the Capital Markets, Securities and Investment Subcommittee, House Financial Services Committee.
 

