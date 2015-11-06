23:41 December 21st 2016 in News, Regulation
Prop Firm Fined for Spoofing
3Red Trading and its owner Igor Oystacher have been convicted of spoofing by a US District Court and fined $2.5 million. The case was brought by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Judge Amy St. Eve of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois entered a Consent Order of Permanent Injunction finding that the defendants engaged in a manipulative and deceptive spoofing scheme while trading at least five different futures contracts on four exchanges for more than two years.