Prop Firm Fined for Spoofing

in News, Regulation

CFTC 3Red Igor Oystacher Spoofing

3Red Trading and its owner Igor Oystacher have been convicted of spoofing by a US District Court and fined $2.5 million. The case was brought by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Judge Amy St. Eve of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois entered a Consent Order of Permanent Injunction finding that the defendants engaged in a manipulative and deceptive spoofing scheme while trading at least five different futures contracts on four exchanges for more than two years.
 

