NEX Optimisation Expands Harmony for MiFID II Compliance

in News, Regulation

Nex Optimisation Traiana Mifid Ii

NEX Optimisation has enhanced its existing messaging services to help clients prepare for the introduction of MiFID II on 3 January 2018. The firm says it has extended Traiana’s Harmony messaging network to enable participants to exchange additional information to assist with meeting a number of regulatory obligations under MiFID II. This includes support for data elements associated with transparency, transaction reporting, venue execution, instrument and entity identifiers, timestamps, OTC post-trade indicators and unbundling of research as well as execution fees.
 

