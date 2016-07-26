09:58 February 1st 2017 in News, Regulation
New Report Warns of “Clearing Orphans”
A new whitepaper issued by Contango Markets, a consultancy firm based in London, warns that buy side firms are increasingly being dumped by derivatives clearing firms that are re-evaluating their business models following changing cost pressures. “Regulation, higher capital requirements and constraints on revenue models in derivatives clearing are changing the way banks in particular look at their clients. In line with a trend that started some years ago, the number of derivatives clearing firms is shrinking further. “Bank must earn more from their clients or be faced with exiting the listed derivatives brokerage business (unwelcome), a