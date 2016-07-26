Skip to main content
ISDA: Time Ticking on Margin Deadlines

in News, Regulation

Isda margin rules Variation Margin Regulation CFTC CSAs

ISDA: Time Ticking on Margin Deadlines

The new variation margin deadlines still pose a substantial challenge to financial services firms, despite the “substantial progress” that many of these firms have made in their compliance efforts, according to Scott O’Malia, CEO of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). The variation margin requirements came into effect for swap dealers on March 1, 2017, but the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a no-action letter in February, which stated that it would not enforce the new rules for the first six months after this date.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe