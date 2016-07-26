19:11 June 6th 2017 in News, Regulation
ISDA: Time Ticking on Margin Deadlines
The new variation margin deadlines still pose a substantial challenge to financial services firms, despite the “substantial progress” that many of these firms have made in their compliance efforts, according to Scott O’Malia, CEO of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). The variation margin requirements came into effect for swap dealers on March 1, 2017, but the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a no-action letter in February, which stated that it would not enforce the new rules for the first six months after this date.