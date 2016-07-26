Skip to main content
ISDA: Markets Likely to Avoid Disruption from VM Rules

in News, Regulation

Isda Variation Margin VM Derivatives FX forwards

ISDA: Markets Likely to Avoid Disruption from VM Rules

The derivatives industry can breathe a sigh of relief regarding new variation margin (VM) requirements, as it now looks like majority of market participants will be ready for them, according to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). In a posting on the ISDA website, the association’s CEO, Scott O’Malia, notes that as recently as six months ago “the industry was facing the possibility of real disruption”. “With the variation margin ‘big bang’ set for implementation on March 1, but with only a fraction of the necessary changes to documentation completed, there was a very material risk that a large part of the market wouldn’t be able to trade,” he comments.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe