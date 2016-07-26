14:23 August 22nd 2017 in News, Regulation
ISDA: Markets Likely to Avoid Disruption from VM Rules
The derivatives industry can breathe a sigh of relief regarding new variation margin (VM) requirements, as it now looks like majority of market participants will be ready for them, according to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). In a posting on the ISDA website, the association’s CEO, Scott O’Malia, notes that as recently as six months ago “the industry was facing the possibility of real disruption”. “With the variation margin ‘big bang’ set for implementation on March 1, but with only a fraction of the necessary changes to documentation completed, there was a very material risk that a large part of the market wouldn’t be able to trade,” he comments.