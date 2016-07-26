02:30 May 2nd 2017 in News, Regulation
Industry Bodies Criticise Reg AT Rules (Again)
The Futures Industry Association and the FIA Principal Traders Group have yet again submitted comments to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s opposing what they describe as the overly prescriptive regulation of automated trading proposed by the Commission. The comments were delivered in response to the supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking regarding Regulation AT. This is the third comment letter that the two industry bodies have submitted about this proposed regulation. FIA and FIA PTG also provided a detailed response to the Commission’s 2013 concept release on risk controls and system safeguards for automated trading environments.