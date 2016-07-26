Skip to main content
Industry Bodies Criticise Reg AT Rules (Again)

in News, Regulation

FIA FIA PTG CFTC Reg AT

Industry Bodies Criticise Reg AT Rules (Again)

The Futures Industry Association and the FIA Principal Traders Group have yet again submitted comments to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s opposing what they describe as the overly prescriptive regulation of automated trading proposed by the Commission. The comments were delivered in response to the supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking regarding Regulation AT. This is the third comment letter that the two industry bodies have submitted about this proposed regulation. FIA and FIA PTG also provided a detailed response to the Commission’s 2013 concept release on risk controls and system safeguards for automated trading environments.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe