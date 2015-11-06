Skip to main content
Heads Will Roll: First Individual Pleads Guilty to FX Manipulation

in News, Regulation

Regulation Manipulation fines FX probe

Jason Katz, who formerly worked as an FX dealer at Standard Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas and ANZ, has become the first individual to plead guilty to participating in a price-fixing conspiracy in the FX market, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced today. According to the relevant court documents, Katz was a dealer of Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African (CEEMEA) currencies on the New York FX desks of three successive financial institutions, and from approximately January 2007 until July 2013, he conspired with FX dealers at competing institutions to “suppress and eliminate competition” by fixing prices in CEEMEA currencies, in violation of US law, according to the DoJ.
 

