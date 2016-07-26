17:10 January 19th 2017 in News, Regulation
Giancarlo Pledges to Ease Margin Deadline
Christopher Giancarlo, soon to be acting chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says that the commission will look at ways to ease the March 1 deadline for the new margin requirements for uncleared swaps. These requirements will make posting variation margin compulsory for all non-cleared derivatives, and set strict requirements on the type of collateral that can be posted, the frequency of the margin calls, and the required timing for settlement. When current chairman of the CFTC, Timothy Massad, steps down from his role on January 20, Giancarlo will become acting chair and, speaking at the SefCon VII event, which was organised by Profit & Loss, in New York yesterday, he was critical of the March 1 deadline for the new margin rules.