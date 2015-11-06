13:25 December 19th 2016 in News, Regulation
FX Industry to Face Deadline Challenges in 2017
FX market participants face numerous challenges next year in adhering to regulatory deadlines, according to experts on a recent Profit & Loss webinar. One of the more immediate regulatory deadlines that firms are currently preparing for is on March 1, 2017, when the new variation margin requirements for non-cleared derivatives come into force. But as Gabriel Rosenberg, a partner at Davis Polk pointed out, there are a number of factors within these requirements that are making them difficult for firms to comply with, even in instances where they are already exchanging variation margin with their counterparties.