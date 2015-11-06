Skip to main content
FX Industry to Face Deadline Challenges in 2017

in News, Regulation

Regulation Mifid Ii Trump CFTC SEFs margin rules

FX Industry to Face Deadline Challenges in 2017

FX market participants face numerous challenges next year in adhering to regulatory deadlines, according to experts on a recent Profit & Loss webinar. One of the more immediate regulatory deadlines that firms are currently preparing for is on March 1, 2017, when the new variation margin requirements for non-cleared derivatives come into force. But as Gabriel Rosenberg, a partner at Davis Polk pointed out, there are a number of factors within these requirements that are making them difficult for firms to comply with, even in instances where they are already exchanging variation margin with their counterparties.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe