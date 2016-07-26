FSB Sees Derivatives Reform Progress: But More Needed

Skip to main content
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published three reports looking at the ongoing derivatives markets reform process and while the news is broadly positive the FSB says there is still more progress needed on trade repositories (TRs). A summary of the papers will be delivered to the G20 heads at the upcoming Hamburg meeting – the reform process started in September 2009 at the Pittsburgh G20 summit. The latest reports find that implementation of the reforms is now well progressed, although this has taken longer than originally intended due to the scale and complexity of the reforms and other challenges.
 

