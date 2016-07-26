Skip to main content
FSB Publishes Update on Misconduct Risk

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published a progress report for G20 leaders on its work plan to reduce misconduct in the financial sector. The work plan was established in May 2015 following what the FSB terms “significant and widespread incidents of misconduct in recent years, and given the potential of misconduct to harm institutions and customers and impair trust in the financial system”. The latest report details the recent actions taken and recommended by the FSB and the standard-setting bodies.
 

