Fraud with a Difference: Trade with Your Mum

A US District Court Judge has found that an employer effectively stole $300,000 from her employer by trading non-competitively on CME against an account held by her mother. In deciding an action brought by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Judge Sara Ellis fined Yumen Li and Kering Capital – a firm established by her mother, $1.2 million, including a restitution of the $300,000. The CFTC charged Li and Kering with fraud, fictitious sales, and non-competitive transactions in connection with a series of transactions engineered by Li on CME’s electronic trading platform.
 

