FINRA Seeks to Strengthen Penalties on Repeat Offenders

in News, Regulation

FINRA brokers regulatory sanctions

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA) board of governors has approved the next step in what it terms its ongoing initiative to strengthen controls on brokers with a history of significant past misconduct. The recommended changes also seek to ensure greater accountability for firms that choose to employ high-risk brokers. FINRA says it plans to issue a Regulatory Notice seeking comment on the key proposals – which would strengthen protections for investors and range from additional disclosure on its BrokerCheck platform to heightened supervision of brokers appealing disciplinary matters.
 

