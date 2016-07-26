FIA Calls for Wholesale Review of Financial Regulation

Skip to main content
The head of the Futures Industry Association (FIA), Walt Lukken, has issued an open letter to the US President, Donald Trump, requesting an immediate review of all financial reform regulation. “Now is the appropriate time to review and simplify the regulatory framework developed following the financial crisis and determine whether these regulations are in fact meeting their public objectives,” says Lukken in the letter. Although he says that some areas of Dodd-Frank may warrant repeal, he argues that others – such as Title VII, which created the framework for the regulation and clearing of the swaps market – have led to significant improvements and may only require reform.
 

