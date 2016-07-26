Skip to main content
FCA Holds Off Retail Rule Change as ESMA Considers Stronger Intervention

Following an announcement from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) that it is considering exercising its product intervention powers to address its concerns over the use of contracts for difference (CFD), rolling spot FX and binary options contracts by retail traders, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it will delay its own rules on the products. In a statement, ESMA says it has been concerned about the provision of speculative products such as CFDs, rolling spot FX and binary options to retail investors for a “considerable period of time” and has conducted ongoing monitoring and supervisory convergence work in this area.
 

