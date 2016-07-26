16:33 June 28th 2017 in News, Regulation
CME Gets Green Light for OTC FX Options Clearing Launch
CME Group has received regulatory clearance from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to start providing clearing services for OTC FX options. The service will launch with dealer-to-dealer client clearing and is planned to be available in Q4. It will sit alongside CME’s suite of other FX cleared instruments, including listed FX futures and options, cash-settled forwards and NDFs. Although FX is not currently mandated for clearing, Paul Houston, global head of FX products for CME, says the move is in-line with the group’s aim to provide cost-effective clearing solutions for market participants.