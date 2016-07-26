Skip to main content
CFTC to Review Swaps Reporting Rules

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says it is to launch a “comprehensive review” of its swap data reporting regulations. CFTC says it will focus on changes to the existing regulations and guidance with two goals at the forefront: ensuring that it receives accurate, complete, and high quality data on swaps transactions for its regulatory oversight role; and to streamline reporting, reduce messages that must be reported. It also says it wants to “right-size the number of data elements that are reported to meet the agency’s priority use-cases for swaps data”.
 

