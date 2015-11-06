16:30 January 11th 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC’s Massad and Giancarlo, Congressman Huizenga, Among Speakers at SEFCON VII
Just days from Inauguration, SEFCON VII takes a look at the incoming Trump Administration, bringing together a unique roster of speakers from across the regulatory, legislative, banking and buy side sectors. The event is hosted by the Wholesale Markets Brokers Association Americas and takes place at The Roosevelt on Jan 18 in New York. Industry leaders will discuss how the incoming Administration is expected to take shape, how the industry is likely to be impacted and which rules may be challenged. Keynote addresses by current CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad, and CFTC Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo will be followed up with a special “View from the Hill” session with Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Chair of the Capital Markets, Securities and Investment Subcommittee, House Financial Services Committee.