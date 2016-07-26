13:19 February 2nd 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC Offers Extension for Margin Rule Compliance
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued a no-action letter, providing relief for swap dealers from having to comply with margin rules due to go into effect on February 4. The CFTC’s Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO) says that it will not recommend enforcement action against swap dealers (SDs) that are subject to the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives in the European Union (EMIR RTS) or for failure to comply with the CFTC’s final margin rule (Final Margin Rule).