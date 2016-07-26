Skip to main content
CFTC Offers Extension for Margin Rule Compliance

in News, Regulation

CFTC margin rules

CFTC Offers Extension for Margin Rule Compliance

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued a no-action letter, providing relief for swap dealers from having to comply with margin rules due to go into effect on February 4. The CFTC’s Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO) says that it will not recommend enforcement action against swap dealers (SDs) that are subject to the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives in the European Union (EMIR RTS) or for failure to comply with the CFTC’s final margin rule (Final Margin Rule).
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe