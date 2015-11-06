22:56 January 9th 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC Issues $11.6m Fine for FX Fraud Scheme
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued an $11.6 million fine in response to a FX fraud scheme. The fine is a result of a complaint filed with the CFTC in May 2014, which alleged that EJS Capital Management and its management Alex Ekdeshman and Edward Servider, engaged in a fraudulent off-exchange foreign currency scheme. The orders issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York find that between April 2013 and May 2014, EJS, Ekdeshman, and Servider solicited and accepted over $2 million from approximately 112 members of the general public to trade FX, and misappropriated most of the customer funds for their own personal and business expenses.