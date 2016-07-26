Skip to main content
CFTC in First Non-Prosecution Agreements with Former Citi Traders

in News, Regulation

CFTC non-prosecution agreements Citi US Treasury Futures Spoofing

CFTC in First Non-Prosecution Agreements with Former Citi Traders

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has for the first time entered into non-prosecution agreements with subjects of an official investigation into misconduct. The CFTC says it has signed the agreements with three former Citi traders, Jeremy Lao, Daniel Liao, and Shlomo Salant thanks mainly to what it terms their “timely and substantial cooperation, immediate willingness to accept responsibility for their misconduct, material assistance provided to the CFTC’s investigation of Citigroup, and the absence of a history of prior misconduct.”
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe