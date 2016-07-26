05:35 June 30th 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC in First Non-Prosecution Agreements with Former Citi Traders
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has for the first time entered into non-prosecution agreements with subjects of an official investigation into misconduct. The CFTC says it has signed the agreements with three former Citi traders, Jeremy Lao, Daniel Liao, and Shlomo Salant thanks mainly to what it terms their “timely and substantial cooperation, immediate willingness to accept responsibility for their misconduct, material assistance provided to the CFTC’s investigation of Citigroup, and the absence of a history of prior misconduct.”