CFTC Hits FXCM with Another Fine

FXCM has agreed a settlement for $650,000 with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), relating to allegations that the firm was under-capitalised following the volatility caused by the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) decision to abandon its peg to the euro. The CFTC originally filed the civil action against FXCM’s US subsidiary in the Southern District Court of New York on August 18, 2016. The action alleges that FXCM US was briefly under-capitalised as a result of the SNB’s unexpected announcement on January 15, 2015, that it was abandoning its historical policy of pegging the Swiss franc to a fixed exchange rate of 1.2000 Swiss francs per euro.
 

