20:15 February 5th 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC Fines RBS Over ISDAfix
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has issued an Order filing and settling charges against The Royal Bank of Scotland for attempted manipulation of the ISDAfix benchmark. The Order requires RBS to pay an $85 million civil monetary penaltyafter it finds that over a five-year period, beginning in January 2007 and continuing through March 2012, the bank, through the acts of multiple traders, attempted to manipulate the US Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, a global benchmark reference in a range of interest rate products.