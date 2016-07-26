21:08 February 14th 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC Extends the Runway for Margin Rule Compliance
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued a no action letter stating that it will not enforce the variation margin requirements that come into effect for swap dealers (SD) on March 1 for six months. The CFTC’s Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO) has issued a time-limited no-action letter stating that, from March 1, 2017 to September 1, 2017, it will not recommend an enforcement action against an SD for failure to comply with the variation margin requirements for swaps.